Paulette Faye Karnes Sutton was born Aug. 18, 1942, in Kimble, Mo., in a log cabin built by her parents, Paul and Lois Karnes. She had four siblings, Wayne Karnes, Carol Sutton, Janet Karnes and Gerald Karnes.
Mrs. Sutton traveled around Missouri and Illinois with her family so her dad could provide for them. They settled in Licking, where she graduated from high school.
She married Joe Sutton on Aug. 8, 1966. He passed away December 2008.
They had four children, Robby Sutton of Salem, Andy Sutton of Licking, Michael Sutton of Branson, and Kayla Woods of Edgar Springs.
Mrs. Sutton loved to yard sale, embroidery, sewing, crafts, watching birds, reading, fishing and was involved in the 4-H clubs. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by four children, nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Gerald Karnes; many nieces, nephews and friends; along with many adopted kids and grandkids.
Visitation was held from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Fox Funeral Home in Licking. Graveside services followed at Hutchason Cemetery with George Robbins officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.
