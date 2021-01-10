PAULA HURST

Paula Lucille (Turner) Hurst, 68 years of age, was born March 13, 1952, in Stockton, Mo., to Paul Marion (Slim) Turner and Dorothy Lucille (Thompson) Turner. She passed away peacefully in her home at Success, Mo., on Jan. 7, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Denny Ray; and sister in-law, Debbie Turner.
Paula is survived by her husband, Jim, of the home; one son, Matthew and fiancée, Corie Creech of Licking, Mo., and one daughter, Gina (Hurst) Chambers and husband, Andrew Chambers of Andrews, Texas. Her grandchildren include Karissa Hurst, Josh Hurst, Bailey Hurst, Wylee Chambers, Sophie Chambers, Bennett Sanford and Abigail Moncrief.
Siblings including one sister, Pam Turner of Success; brothers Wes Turner of Mount Vernon, Mo., Mike Turner of Raymondville, Mo., Wilbur Turner of Roby, Mo., and Tommy Turner of Arkansas; many nieces and nephews, an aunt and uncle, cousins and many beloved friends.
Paula grew up in Success after moving from Stockton at a young age. She graduated from high school in Houston, Mo. She later met Jim Hurst and they married on June 10, 1977. They had two children.
Paula enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s games and school functions. She enjoyed yard sales, making trips to the casino and loved Friday night bingo with her sister. One of her most favorite pastimes was traveling to new places and doing Facebook check-ins, especially in Wyoming, Colorado, South Dakota, Texas and New Mexico. Paula was loved by so many and will be extremely missed. If you were lucky enough to be her friend, you were her friend for life.
Private family inurnment was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at the Sunset Lane Cemetery at Success.
Services were under the care of Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville, and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net.
