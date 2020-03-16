PAUL PHILLIP "PK" KING

Paul was born in Houston, Mo., on March 22, 1934, and was the fifth child born to Charles Calvin King and Clara Britzman King. Paul was raised on the family dairy farm at nearby Yukon where he attended grade school. He attended and graduated from Houston High. He went on to college at Southwest Missouri State, Iowa State and Boise State where he studied forestry and engineering. In college Paul was a member of Alpha Phi Omega fraternity and Air Force ROTC where he obtained his pilots training and a flying license.
During college summer months, Paul worked in northern Idaho forests for Blister Rust control. This is where he fell in love with the great northwest and decided to eventually settle here.
After college, Paul was employed by Morrison Knudsen during construction of Brownlee and Oxbow dams on the Snake River and MacGregor Triangle Co. during construction of Lowman to Stanley and Interstate highways in southeast Idaho. He also worked for Svdrup and Parcel (St. Louis Consulting firm) while constructing the Titan Missile sites in southwest Idaho. Paul later was employed by Idaho Transportation Department (as a fill in job) whereby he retired after 35 years of service. Since retirement he and his buddies have been shuttling cars for Avis/Budget Auto Rentals. Paul was active in many clubs and organizations including being a flight officer in Civil Air Patrol, charter member of Cougar Mtn. Snowmobile Club, life member of Boise Elks #310, and board member of Cougar Mtn. and Willowbrook Homeowners Associations.
Paul and his wife Derece were married for 54 years and enjoyed retirement life traveling and spending summer months at their summer home at Smith’s Ferry. Derece passed away October 2017.
Paul is survived by his son, Dan Schaff; and his stepchildren, Coleen Cochran and Bob Hollstrom; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
There will be a celebration of life from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 29 at the Willow Brook Club House at 5601 Willowlawn Way, Garden City, Idaho.
