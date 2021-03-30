Paul “Bud” Goodman Jr., age 77, the son of Paul and Edna (Carter) Goodman Sr., was born July 12, 1943, In Elk Creek, Mo. He passed away on March 28, 2021, in Springfield, Mo.
Paul grew up in the Elk Creek and Tyrone, Mo., area. He attended grade school at Grandview Elementary School. He later attended Houston High School. He was drafted into the U.S. Army on Dec. 12, 1962, and discharged Dec. 11, 1964.
He married Betty McKinney on June 4, 1966. She preceded him in death in 2010.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one son Paul; two grandsons, Paul Daniel and Harley (W.D.); two sisters, Brenda and Kate.
He is survived by two sons, Patrick Goodman, and Michael Goodman and wife, Melanie; three daughters, Paula Gift and husband, Richard, Melinda Goodman and Audrey Collins; 10 grandchildren, Ashley, Victoria, Devon, Jordan, Natasha, Austin, Greg, Colton, Jacob and Sierra; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bob Goodman and wife, Reva, Jerry Goodman and wife, Teresa; two sisters, Shirley Puckett and husband, Harold, and Myrna Allmon and husband, Milton; several nieces, nephews and friends made throughout the years.
Bud worked at The Lee Company for 20 years until it closed and then eventually retired after working for Baron McCormick, Reagan in Springfield, Mo.
Bud loved to drive his Chevy pickup. You could see him driving around Houston, the back country roads and anywhere else he might decide to visit. If not in the pickup driving, he might be fishing, playing cards, watching Westerns or the many episodes of Hee Haw and of course each evening he had to catch Wheel of Fortune. You could also find him sitting on his front porch watching the cars go by. Bud loved his family and spending time with them was a wonderful part of his life.
He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Evans Funeral Home with services beginning at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Pastor Danny Delcour officiating. Burial with full military honors is in New Hope Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are Carl Hutsell, Richard Hayes, Austin Harner, Jacob Brumley, Tyler Murphy, Jaymes Burris and Donald E Vance.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Bud Goodman Memorial Fund, c/o Evans Funeral Home.
