Patricia “Pat” Rae Macklem Park, 86, recently of Tega Cay, S.C. and formerly of Houston, Mo., Helena, Mont., and Laurel, Neb., was called home suddenly Aug. 5, 2020. She was at home where she had been living with her son, Ken and his wife Jeannie for the past seven years. She was born April 29, 1934, in Laurel, Neb., to Harold and Myrtle Macklem and raised in a modest home with her only sibling Gwendlyn (Finn).
Patricia dedicated a substantial part of her life teaching children of all ages beginning in a one room schoolhouse in rural Nebraska. Married at age 19 to Claire Everett Park who was recently returned from the Korean War. Pat and Claire started out farming together prior to their third son being born until Claire accepted a position with IBM in Omaha. She continued teaching elementary school children in Iowa, Kansas, Montana and Missouri as she raised their four boys and moved around for Claire’s employment with IBM. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother, meticulous housekeeper, wonderful cook, caring teacher and friend to many.
Pat was an active member of the Willow Springs Presbyterian Church while living near Houston, Mo. She loved to read and cherished her fond and affectionate companionship with husband Claire. Her favorite place to live was Helena, Mont., where she made some of her closest friends. She had immaculate cursive penmanship and wrote many kind and caring letters to friends and family. Other pursuits and talents included: Sewing, dancing, toll painting, water and snow skiing, visiting with friends, camping, reading romance novels, ranching and watching old sentimental movies, including “Gone with the Wind,” which she watched the day she died. She loved hamburgers and chocolate shakes.
She was preceded in death byher parents Myrtle and Harold Macklem of Laurel, Neb.; her sister and brother-in-law Gwendlyn and Patrick Finn of Omaha and her husband, Claire Park.
Pat is survived by her four sons: Allan Park with wife Susan (Theodosia, Mo.); Dan Park with wife Annette (Sterling, Alaska), Jim Park (Theodosia, Mo.), Ken Park with wife Jean (Tega Cay, S.C.); nine grandchildren, Jennifer and husband Nick Infantino, Rachael Oechsner with husband Ed, Benjamin Park and wife Chelsea, Joshua Park and wife Emily, Veronica Park Anderson and husband Jacob, Samuel Park, Andrea Park, Brian Park and Katelyn Morris with husband James; 10 great-grandchildren Alexandria, Aydin, Rogen, Deklin, Claire, Cecily, Malcolm, Jade, Calvin, Dawson and two great-great-grandchildren Elina and Ezrah and a plethora of nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
A graveside service is 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Tyrone Cemetery at the corner of Tyrone Road and Highway 137 south of Houston, Mo., with the Rev. Diane Cooke presiding.
Send an online condolence at evansfh.com
Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
