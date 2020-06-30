Patricia Lynne Guest, age 74, daughter of Van Kay and Madge (Brough) Price was born Dec. 5, 1945 in Payson, Utah. She passed away June 30, 2020, at her home in Success, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Frederick M. Guest.
Pat grew up in Mesa, Ariz., and graduated from Mesa High School. She also attended Mesa Community College. She worked as a secretary for LDS Institute of Religion for several years.
She met Fred Guest at church, and they were married on Feb. 5, 1991, in Tempe, Ariz., and were sealed in the Mesa Arizona Temple one year later.
Pat was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission in Indiana. Her life was spent in serving her fellow men and bringing them to Christ.
Fred and Pat moved from Tempe, Ariz., to Bucyrus, Mo., in the summer of 1994, and called the Ozarks their home.
Survivors include her siblings: Bev Williams, Chris Martin, Nanci Crider and Kevin Price, all of Mesa, Ariz.
Pat enjoyed sports, family history, giving service to others, making friends and having fun!
A graveside service is 1 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Hickory Ridge Cemetery with Bishop Jake Vonallmen and Richard Echols officiating.
Services are under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.
PAID
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.