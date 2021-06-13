Patricia Ann Taber Hamilton, 68,  was born Nov. 20, 1952.  She passed away June 10, 2021, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

She grew up in the Summersville area and graduated from Summersville High School with the class of 1970.  Growing up she attended the Arroll Community Church and was saved and baptized at a young age.  After high school, Pat worked at several area hospitals.  She started doing clerical work and later attended college to pursue a degree to become a pharmacy tech, which made her proud.  After retiring she started her own business, Homestead Fabric and Woolens in Hollister, Mo.    

She enjoyed crafting, doing cross stitch, needle punch, scrapbooking and junking.  She also loved to make quilts and many family members and friends were the recipients of them.  She also loved to spoil her “baby” as she called him, her roommate’s dog, Toodles. 

She was preceded in death by Herschel and Pauline Taber, Bettye Gross, Reba Taber and a brother, Jake Gross. 

She is survived by her brother, David, other relatives, good friend Angie Doyle and Toodles. 

Graveside services are 2:30 p.m., Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Arroll Cemetery with Pastor Brandon Brawley officiating.  Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville, and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net

