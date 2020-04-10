Patricia Jane Leonard Mares was born on Feb. 21, 1934, in Chicago, Ill., the only child to Alan and Viola Tracy Leonard.
Pat married Bill Mares in 1953. In 1967, Bill and Pat with their five children, moved from Chicago to their farm in Summersville.
Mrs. Mares was an avid gardener and always looked forward to their annual gardens. She also loved crafting, playing cards and games. She worked on the farm milking cows and raising stock. After their children were mostly raised, her husband made a career change and began teaching school. In 1981 they relocated to Mountain Grove.
She made many new friends in the area and she and her husband joined the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Through the years, Mrs. Mares served as a board member of Ozark Action. They also had a love for refurbishing cars and were members of the Route 66 Car Club. They loved helping their son, Bill, each year with the annual car show and the many friendships they made there.
Once retired, they were able to pursue their love of travel. They were always planning their next trip. On Nov. 7, 2019, they celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.
Besides her parents and her husband, Bill, on Nov. 19, 2019, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia Ann Mares Bashor, and a grandson.
She is survived by a son, William “Bill” George Mares III of Licking; three daughters, Pat Simmons of Wellington, Fla., Joan Morton of Goldsboro, N.C. and Pam Turner of Mountain Grove; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Arrangements were under the direction of Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home, Mountain Grove.
Online condolences: www.craighurttfuneralhome.com
