Pamela Anne Morgan Newsome, 58, daughter of Marvin and Ruth Pfeiffer Morgan, was born March 4, 1963, in Germany. She passed away June 26, 2021, at her home in Bucyrus, Mo.
She was preceded in her death by her parents; her two brothers; and stillborn grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Gregory of Bucyrus; two daughters, Kristi Newsome of Licking, Mo., and Nikki Lancaster of Bucyrus, Mo., and grandchildren.
Mrs. Morgan grew up in the Bucyrus area on a farm, where she also chose to raise her family. She attended Houston High School and graduated in 1981. She later received her bachelor’s degree from Central Missouri State, later renamed University of Central Missouri, in Warrensburg, Mo.
She married Gregory Allen Newsome on August 2, 1991, at Hickory Ridge Baptist Church.
Pamela held a variety of jobs throughout her years, including serving in the U.S. Army. Her favorite job was, by far, working at her home on the farm.
She loved her family above all else. She enjoyed game nights, days at the river, star gazing, four-wheeler riding, fishing at the family ponds, playing badminton and just spending as much time as she could with her family and pets.
Per her wishes, no services are planned. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.