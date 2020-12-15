Pamela Ann Chapman, age 61, daughter of Jimmy and Shirley Lewis Chapman, was born Aug. 6, 1959, in Rolla, Mo. She died Nov. 29, 2020, at her home in Houston, Mo.
She is survived by her son, Robby Lane; one brother, Robert Lyons; one granddaughter and one grandson.
She worked in home health services for several years.
There were no services. The body was cremated. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston, Mo.
