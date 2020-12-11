Olivia Jean (White) Moran, age 41, of Plato, Mo., passed away Dec. 7, 2020 at Columbia, Mo., after a brief illness. She was born Oct. 12, 1979, in Carthage, N.Y. to Gary White and Donna Kinney Bourcy.
Olivia grew up in Spragueville, N.Y. and attended school at Gouverneur and graduated High School in 1998. She married Wayne L. Moran on Jan. 6, 2006 in Lorraine, N.Y. and raised two sons, Antonny Forrest, and Wayne Andrew.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Forrest Kinney, and a niece, Alivia. She is survived by her husband, Wayne of the home in Plato, Mo.; two sons, Antonny Forrest Moran, and Wayne Andrew Moran of Plato; her parents, Gary White of New York, and her mother, Donna Bourcy of New York; two sisters, Jessica Norris of Georgia and Wendy Pyatt of Missouri; two grandmothers; and a grandfather; five nieces and three nephews; and three stepsisters of New York.
Olivia was a member of Plato Christian Church.
Olivia was a domestic engineer, where she excelled in taking care of her husband, her sons and her home. She loved baking, singing, four wheeling, board games and bon fires. She had a passion for life and color, as you could tell from her many vivid colors of hair. For those who knew her, knew she loved to laugh, joke and smile. The following statement is something she found extremely funny and loved to share to get a laugh, and for those that did not will learn something new. Did you know that when a whale farts, it smells like fish, and a horse could fit in the bubble it creates?
She was a beautiful soul who impacted many lives and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Plato Christian Church in her memory. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.
The family will hold a celebration of her life at a later date. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home Houston.
PAID
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.