Margarete “Kathy” Hartman, born Dec. 31, 1934, to Heinrich and Wilhemine Stein in Frankfurt, Germany, passed away on May 18, 2021, at her home in Sarcoxie, Mo., surrounded by her family.
Kathy married Franklin Mattox in 1955 in Germany while he was stationed there in the U.S. Air Force. They moved near Verona, Mo., and raised five children on their family farm, Melinda Bogle, Ramona Brandon, Peggy Mattox Lentz, Tammy (Ernie) Elliot and Gregory Mattox. Kathy was a homemaker, then a nurse aide at Aurora Community Hospital, then a nurse at the Missouri State Chest Hospital in Mount Vernon. Kathy continued to live on the farm for five years after Franklin passed away at age 44 years in 1976 from cancer.
Kathy married Clifford Ames in 1980, and they later moved to Aurora, Mo. She worked some at Methodist Manor in Marionville. Clifford passed away in 1987.
She married Charles Hartman and moved to Houston, Mo., in 1991. She was active in her church, the Houston Garden Club and the Eastern Star. They moved to Sarcoxie, Mo., in 2006. She was active in the Progressive Club and her church. She shared her lifelong love of gardening and travel with Charley. Kathy was also a wonderful cook and frequently hosted dinner for her family and friends, keeping them all close and together. Charley preceded her in death Oct. 30, 2019.
In addition to all five children, she is survived by her brother, Karlheinz in Neu-Isenburg, Germany; step children, Clay (Valerie) Hartman, Thomas (Marilyn) Hartman, Pamela (Gary) Sowell, Julie (Charlie Riley) Hartman, Daniel (Cindy) Hartman and Brian (Annette) Hartman.
Kathy and Charley shared 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Also preceding her in death were her first grandchild, Julie Rickman, her brother Gunther Stein, and step-daughter Linda Coats.
The family would like express their gratitude to Integrity Hospice nurses Toni Johnson and Jamie Hartman-Mayfield and healthcare aides Peggy Layton and Lisa Sullivan for the tender loving care they helped us provide for our mother. To friends Phyllis Carr and Dawn Huff, always lending a helping hand to mom and Charley. Thanks to the many friends that visited and encouraged mom and brightened her days. Each and every one of you have been a blessing.
