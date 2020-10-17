Norman Milford Elledge, 67, was born to Milford and Dolly Mae (Martin) Elledge on April 10, 1953. He passed away Oct. 14, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his father, Milford Elledge; wife, Leann Gay Harrell Elledge; and sister, Marsha Elledge.

Mr. Elledge is survived by his son, Jason Elledge of Licking; daughter, LeeAnn Freeman of Edgar Springs; mother, Dolly Mae Elledge; six brothers and sisters, Shirley Settlemire of Lake Placid, Fla., Leonia Livingston of Licking, Eddie Elledge of Raymondville, Carolyn “Cookie” Paschal of Licking, Kenney Elledge of Summersville, Kaye Haaland of Licking; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Mr. Elledge owned a construction company, Elledge Construction, where he and his son Jason installed roofs on a lot of houses in the area.

He loved being outdoors, fishing, hunting, camping and hiking with Leann, his wife of seven years. He loved his dog, Daisy, and his horses, Cinnamon and Skittles. While working he could always be heard whistling.

A memorial service is 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking. A visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Fox Funeral Home in memory of Norman Elledge. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.

