Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY... .CONDITIONS CONDUCIVE TO THE RAPID SPREAD OF WILDLAND FIRES WILL OCCUR TODAY. SUSTAINED SOUTHERLY WINDS OF 20-35 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 35-50 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS WILL BE STRONGEST OVER SOUTHEAST KANSAS AND WESTERN MISSOURI. AFTERNOON RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES WILL FALL INTO THE UPPER TEENS TO MID 20S. DROUGHT CONDITIONS ACROSS MUCH OF THE AREA AND RECENT LOW HUMIDITY HAVE RESULTED IN DRY FUELS. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 057, 058, 066, 067, 068, 069, 070, 071, 073, 077, 078, 079, 080, 081, 082, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 095, 096, 097, 097, 101, 101, 102, 103, 104, AND 105... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPRINGFIELD HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...IN KANSAS, FIRE WEATHER ZONES 073, 097, AND 101. IN MISSOURI, FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 057, 058, 066, 067, 068, 069, 070, 071, 077, 078, 079, 080, 081, 082, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 095, 096, 097, 101, 102, 103, 104, AND 105. * WIND...SUSTAINED WINDS RANGING FROM 20 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS RANGING FROM 35 TO 50 MPH. THE STRONGEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED OVER SOUTHEAST KANSAS AND WESTERN MISSOURI. * HUMIDITY...UPPER TEENS TO MID 20S. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&