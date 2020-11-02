Norma Effie Ice White, 98, was born in the Grandview community near Houston, Mo., on Sept. 3, 1922. She was the second youngest of five daughters of Thomas Samuel and Laura Effie Hanes Ice. She passed away Oct. 21, 2020, in Plano, Texas, with her son and grandsons present.
After high school in Houston, Mo., she taught at various elementary schools in south central Missouri, while spending summers working toward her degree in education. Locally, she began her teaching career in one-room schools in the Ozark and Grandview communities, and later taught in the public schools of Houston, Cabool and Mountain Grove. She completed her degree at the University of Missouri in the summer of 1951. For 40 years, she maintained her passion for education and teaching children to read.
She met and married Ronald White in 1950 in Houston while he was stationed as an assistant ranger while working with the U.S. Forest Service. While living in Houston, she became an active member of Beta Sigma Phi. For the next 29 years, they moved between National Forest locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Missouri, where she continued teaching. Norma had the opportunity to experience nature to its fullest. From being the only couple within miles while visiting the shores of isolated wilderness lakes, to having black bears looking through the window of her kitchen, every season was an adventure in nature that she highly treasured.
In 1979 she and her husband retired and relocated to the Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas. While there, she became active in the Daughters of the American Revolution. (DAR). She received state recognition for her working with establishing a plentiful bluebird population on their acreage. She often awoke with as many as 40 of them perched on railings of their porch.
In 1989 they relocated to Plato, Texas, to be with her son and his growing family, and of course, she taught her grandsons to read. She spent her remaining years doing everything possible to ensure the happiness and success of her son and grandsons.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years. She is survived by her son, Greg, and her grandsons, Forrest and Wesley. She also leaves one niece and six nephews. No services are planned.
