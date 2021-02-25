Norma V. Williams, age 94, left this world on Feb. 20, 2021, to be with her Lord. She was the daughter of Enoch and Frances (Allen) Sunderland and born July 4, 1926, on a farm north of Callao, Mo.
She attended Dodd School in Dodd, Mo., to the 8th grade. She married Robert (Bob) Williams on June 1, 1944. Most of her life was spent in the medical field.
Norma was a long-time member of Clara Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob; a grandson, Chad Allen Wade; three brothers, Clark, Derald and Donald Sunderland; and two sisters, June Speak and Doris Pyle.
Norma enjoyed home remodeling, gardening and her flowers.
Norma is survived by her daughter, Shirley VanNote and husband, Les, of Edgar Springs, Mo.; grandsons, Shane Wade and wife, Sheri of Houston, Mo., Larry Wade and wife, Tammy, of Houston, Mo., Jay VanNote and wife, Heather, of Purdy, Mo., Gary VanNote of Monett, Mo.; nine great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Pearl Nickels of Peculiar, Mo. and Carol Abernathy of Cleveland, Ga.; sister-in-law, Margret Sunderland of Peculiar, Mo.; along with many nieces, nephews and friends. She will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Wolford Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
A celebration of her life is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Clara Baptist Church with Paul Murray and Dr Howell Burkhead officiating. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
