Norma Sturgill Ebert, age 89, daughter of William Spencer Sturgill and Myrtle Ragain Sturgill, was born May 22, 1931, in the Windy Curve Area of rural Roby, Mo. She passed away at her home in Houston, Mo., on Sept. 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving children.
Norma is preceded in death by her husband Richard Ebert; her three brothers, William Spencer Sturgill Jr., Oren Stottlemyer and Lawrence Stottlemyer. She is survived by her children, two sons, Kerry Martindale and Kent Ebert, both of Houston, Mo.; and daughter, Kimberly Ebert of Reeds Spring, Mo.; one sister, Nellie Lankford of Springfield, Mo.; and three grandchildren, Christopher Martindale, Michael Martindale,and Elizabeth Martindale. She is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Norma grew up on a farm in rural Roby, Mo. As a child she always played with all the farm animals, teaching them many tricks. At just three years old, Norma routinely tagged along with her older sister Nellie who attended the one-room Mt. Pisgah School in rural Texas County, Mo. Norma and Nellie were not only sisters, they were best friends and continued that close relationship all through the years. Norma graduated from Houston High School in 1949. She worked at International Shoe, H.D. Lee and Brown Shoe until she retired in 1986.
She married Richard Ebert in September of 1963. They raised their three children, Kerry, Kent and Kimberly in Houston, Mo.
Norma was a devout Christian and attended Faith Fellowship Church in Houston, Mo. She and her husband were original members of the church.
Norma loved her family with all her heart. She always noted that her greatest joy was having loving children who spent time with her.
She spent hours in her vegetable garden with many more canning. Norma turned those garden treasures into delicious meals. Baking was also a great talent of hers. She was a wonderful cook.
Norma, who had a great sense of humor, would always talk about the “Wild Parties” that she and her friends would organize in the spring. This involved everyone bringing such homemade items as wild berry pie, persimmon bread, fresh caught fish, Polk greens or any food that was taken from the wild and prepared. She raised many eyebrows through the years when she talked about her “Wild Parties.”
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Memorials are suggested to Hickory Ridge Cemetery in lieu of flowers. Online condolence may be made at www.evansfh.com.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Villapiano officiating. Burial was in Hickory Ridge Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are Norman Lankford, Michael Martindale, Tim Quirarte, Christopher Martindale, Floyd Ebert and Randy Ingram. Honorary pallbearers are Lloyd Ray Lankford, Ron Rossignol and Bob Buttke.
PAID
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.