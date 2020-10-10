With profound sadness we announce the passing of Nellie, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend, to all whose lives she touched and blessed.
Nellie Lankford, age 96, formerly of Houston, Mo., passed away peacefully at home with family by her side. During the early morning of Oct. 6, 2020, our precious Nellie was welcomed into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father and never has there been a more worthy soul to enter through those pearly gates.
On Sept. 8, 1924, as the hot sunny days begin to wane, Myrtle Mary Ragain Sturgill and William Spencer Sturgill welcomed into their lives a new baby girl who they named Nellie Mary. She was born in her parents’ humble farm home in the Windy Curve area near Roby, Mo. Eight years after Nellie was born, together with her three older brothers Lawrence, Oren and Billy, little sister Norma came along and Nellie loved her dearly.
Often Nellie would carry little three or four-year-old Norma with her as she walked to school. In those days the family walked everywhere they went even walking to see their grandparents, aunts and uncles who lived eight miles away.
One day when Nellie was a teenager, an Army plane flew over their small farm and she waved up as it was overhead. The young soldier piloting the aircraft saw her down below and dropped her a note and a few minutes later he landed the plane in their field. Young and full of life, Nellie jumped in the plane and the young aviator took her for a ride high above her small family farm. Afraid to even ride a horse and completely out of character for her, this story has always amazed her family as it reveals an adventurous care free spirit from her younger years.
Against her father’s wishes, Nellie left the Mount Pisgah school she attended after the tenth grade and went to work in the laundry at Fort Leonard Wood. During World War II Nellie moved to Kansas City with her brother Lawrence and his wife, where she worked at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft smoothing knuckle pins for airplane engines.
Returning back to Roby near the end of the war she met a handsome young neighbor boy, a soldier who had recently come back from the Army, and it was this returning soldier who became and forever would be the love of her life. United in holy matrimony to Lloyd Lankford Oct. 16, 1945 the young Lloyd and Nellie started life together in Neosho and Seneca Missouri, then moved across country to Phoenix, Ariz., they moved back to Roby before settling for good in Houston, Mo.
Lloyd and Nellie were blessed with two faithful and loving sons, Lloyd Ray and Norman Jay, both of whom were her utmost pride and joy. When the boys were a little older Nellie worked for several years at the Rawling’s plant where she sewed the covers onto baseballs by hand. She then went on to work at the Houston Herald newspaper for more than 20 years.
Their lives were forever centered upon God, church and family. In 1954 both Nellie and Lloyd were baptized at Dogs Bluff, at which time they were added to the family of God. They attended as faithful members at the Church of Christ in Houston, Mo., until Nellie moved to Springfield in 2012. If the doors of church were open you could guarantee they were one of the first to walk through the doors. Nellie prepared church communion for many years and they often would bring people from the community to services along with them. Every Sunday after morning service Nellie would have a delicious meal prepared with more than enough food in case there was company, which often there was. She loved to feed people and was an amazing cook, nobody left her table hungry or disappointed.
Both Lloyd and Norman married and Nellie received Cathy and Mary as her own and would often brag how she waited for years but she finally got to have daughters. Nellie cherished her children and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of which made up her family and that was her greatest joy in life.
May 19, 1993, was a heartbreaking day as Nellie watched her one true love slip from this world. While she deeply mourned his loss, she continued living life fully and in so doing she left an example of how grief is not a place we can remain in, but we can visit it from time to time. She showed us how to embrace life and find happiness in each day we’ve been blessed with.
Nellie truly had the heart of a servant and because of this she never had idle hands. She truly loved giving, helping and caring for others and that’s what she did her whole life. People often comment how she always made them feel like they were important to her and that she cared about them. That was because to her they truly were important and she loved everyone like family. Nellie was one of those rare jewels with a humble joyful spirit, she was able to wrap us all up in the warmth of her love without even trying and before we ever saw it coming.
She was Mom to her boys, Grandma Nellie to her grandchildren, Aunt Nellie to scores of nieces and nephews, but she was loved by everyone who met her. And, our lives were blest beyond words by her presence. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the hearts of her family.
The words Nellie would leave with us all would undoubtably be: “I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck, a whole bunch of them.”
Nellie Mary Sturgill Lankford was proceeded in death by her beloved husband, Lloyd Lankford; her parents, William Spencer Sturgill and Myrtle Mary Ragain Sturgill; her three brothers, Lawrence Alfred Stottlemyre, Oren James Stottlemyre and William Spencer “Billy” Sturgill Jr., and her dear sweet sister, Norma Colleen Ebert.
She is survived by her son, Lloyd Ray Lankford and his wife, Cathy Lankford, her son, Norman Jay Lankford and his wife, Mary Margaret Lankford. Surviving also are her grandchildren Bradley Ray Lankford, his wife Amy Lankford and their sons Jack and Dylan, Shawn Ray Lankford, Christopher Scott Lankford, his wife Beth Lankford and their daughter Gracie, Samantha Ann Lankford, Eryn Lanette McQueen and her children Victoria Danielle Joy Long, Peyton Jake Long, and James Memphis McQueen. Her nephews Kerry Martindale and Kent Ebert and niece Kimberly Ebert, and many other nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service was 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Hickory Ridge Cemetery with Todd Richardson officiating. Pallbearers were: Bradley Lankford, Shawn Lankford, Scott Lankford, Kerry Martindale, Jack Lankford and Peyton Long. Honorary pallbearer was Samantha Lankford.
Services were under the care of Bradford Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net
