Doris Nadine Riden, 90, daughter of Thomas and Edna Mason Adey, was born June 26, 1930, in Prescott, Mo. She passed away Sept. 6, 2020, in Houston, Mo.
She met and married her husband, Montie, in 1954. They had two children.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and two brothers, Wayne and Carl Adey of Licking.
Mrs. Riden lived her entire life in the Prescott community. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. She attended the Church of Christ for many years and was active in the Sunshine Rainbow Day School for many years. She enjoyed spending time with the children at the school.
She also liked walking through the woods with her family, especially looking at the changing colors of the fall leaves. Mrs. Riden also enjoyed tending to her houseplants and had quite the Green Thumb.
She is survived by her daughter, Rita Hurt, and son, Gary Riden, of Licking; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and a brother, Armond Adey of Nixa.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Arthur’s Creek Cemetery in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 9, 2020, with Jim Bobo officiating. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.