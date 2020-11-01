Melissa Dawn "Misty" Johnson, of Centerton, Ark., passed away Oct. 29, 2020. She was born Aug. 20, 1966, in Houston, Mo., to Butch and Bonnie Odle Fisher.
Mrs. Johnson began working for a Wal-Mart store in Fort Smith at age 16, and she worked there 26 ½ years, eventually making her way into the corporate home office. She will be remembered for her love of camping, movies and cats. Her cat, Chester, was her pride and joy.
Her survivors include her husband, Michael; her sister, Suzy McCarthy of Rawlins, Wyo.; godparents, Sam and Kathy Tiebel of Coffeyville, Kan; stepdaughter, Jessica Wheeler of Fort Smith; and many extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 1, at Callison-Lough Funeral Home in Bentonville, Ark. Funeral services are 10 a.m., on Monday, Nov. 2, at Callison-Lough. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in Fairview Cemetery, Coffeyville, Kan.
