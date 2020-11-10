Milly Leonara Coats McKinney, 88, of Bucyrus, passed away Nov. 9, 2020, at her home. She was born Dec. 10, 1931, in Texas County, Mo., to Ray and Helen Schaffer Coats.
Mrs. McKinney grew up in the Texas County area. On July 11, 1949, she married Richard McKinney in Mammoth Springs, Mo., and raised two children, Patricia and James.
She was an avid gardener. She relished canning and freezing her produce. Mrs. McKinney also enjoyed quilting, knitting and sewing. Her Angus cattle were her pride and joy. Red and Goldie, her redbone coon hounds, went with her everyday to check her cattle. She was a member of the Gospel Chapel Church of Christ near Licking.
Milly was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; and two brothers: John Henry Coats, and Ray Doyle Coats Jr.
She is survived by two sisters, Edith Colborn of Cabool and Betty Neal of Houston; two children, Patricia Williams of Marianna, Ark., and James McKinney of Edmond, Okla.; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Emery Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.
A graveside service is 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Emery Cemetery with Jim Bobo officiating under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
