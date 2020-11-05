Michelle Danette (Steppig) Howell, 53, of Licking, Mo., went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.
She was born on Feb. 13, 1967, in St. Louis, Mo., to William Steppig Sr. and Doris (Smith) Roper.
Michelle graduated from Valley Park High School in 1985 and served as the class vice president. After spending several years as a nail technician and raising her children, Michelle continued her education at Drury University and graduated summa cum laude in 2014 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice and Associate of Science degree in Paralegal Studies.
On May 10, 1991, Michelle was joined in marriage to her beloved husband, Danny Howell. For 29 years, Michelle filled Danny’s heart with joy and his belly with her incredible food. She joined as a member at New Harmony Church in Salem, Mo., in 2002.
Michelle enjoyed cooking for anyone and everyone and was on her way to realizing her dream of operating her very own catering business, MiMi’s Kitchen. She loved to travel and see new places, especially if she was going to the beach. Most of all, she adored spending time with her family and tribe. Sunday dinners, tribe get-togethers, and all the small moments in-between spent with those she loved are what she cherished most.
Michelle was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Alfred and Mary Smith; paternal grandparents, Robert and Cordene Levin; mother, Doris (Smith) Roper; mother-in-law, Marjorie (Ingram) Howell; sister-in-law, Donna (Ingram) Launius; brother-in-law, Thomas D. Ingram; daughter, Taylor Howell; and son, Zachary Howell.
Michelle is survived by her father, William Steppig Sr. and wife, Debbie; brother, William Steppig Jr. and wife, Cheryl; sister, Beth Akers and husband, Jason; husband, Danny Howell; son, Anthony Brignole; daughter, Kylie Howell; granddaughters, Taylor and Ellie Brignole; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Michelle possessed a selfless, joyous spirit and had a heart for people. She made it her mission to love hard, and, if she could leave us all with some of her favorite nuggets of wisdom, she would say “Never go to bed angry,” “If you can’t be kind, be quiet,” “You’re never too important to be nice to people” and, when you love someone, love them “as big as the sky.”
Cremations arrangements are under the direction of Rolla Cremation and Memorial.
PAID
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.