Michael Wayne “Zeek” Grange, age 38, of Houston, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021.
Michael was born on March 16, 1983, in Alliance, Neb., a son to James and Genene (Parolek) Grange. His parents survive of their home. Michael lived with his parents in their home for three months before passing away.
Michael graduated from Cabool High School and worked as a D.J. at Country 99.3 the Rooster as well as construction. Michael loved being outdoors floating, BBQing, target shooting or playing sports with the boys. He enjoyed playing video games as well as programming and working on computers. He loved to listen to music and loved his food, but he especially loved time spent with his friends and family. He was a phenomenal man who left this world too soon.
In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by his fiancée, Amanda Stokes; two sons, Gavin and Ezekiel Grange; two daughters, Heaven Grange and Tapanga Dougherty, as well as many extended family and friends.
Memorial services will be held at a later date and will be announced by Rolla Cremation and Memorial.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rolla Cremation and Memorial www.rollacremation.com
