Michael Ray Stevenson, age 59, was born Sept.  9, 1961, in Houston, Mo., to Melvin and Barbara Lay Stevenson. He passed away on April 4, 2021, at his home in Licking, Mo.

Mr. Stevenson attended Gospel Chapel Church of Christ with his family while growing up and was baptized in 1977. Mike spent a lot of his life living in Louisiana and working on an offshore oil rig before returning to live in Licking.

He loved hunting, camouflage and any kind of rifle or pistol. He was always in search of his next one or one to trade for. His greatest hunting experience was last deer season when he took his grandson Aulton, and he got his first deer.

He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin and recently his mom, Barbara.

Mr. Stevenson is survived by his daughter, Heather Dudley of Farmerville, La.; two grandchildren, Briana and Aulton of Farmerville, La.; and his sister, Karen McNew of Licking, Mo.; along with other relatives and friends.

A memorial visitation is 5 to 7 p.m.  Friday, April 9, 2021, at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking.  Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.  Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net

