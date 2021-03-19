Michael Paul Sherman, 79, of Eugene, Mo., passed away on March 15, 2021, in Fortuna, Calif. Michael was a long time resident of the Calico Rock, Ark., and Graff, Mo., areas.
Visitation will be 12:30 p.m., March 27, 2021, at the Eugene Christian Church, 10606 Tunnel St., Eugene, Mo., with services following at 1 p.m., with Pastor Matt Boughan officiating.
Michael was born in Detroit, Mich., to Hershel Sherman and Myrtle Tomes (Smith) on Dec. 17, 1941. He went to school in Detroit and attended one year of college after graduating high school. He was united in marriage to Carrollyn Sherman (Harris) on Sept. 16, 1983, in Graff, Mo., and added four children to his existing family of four, making a family of 10. He worked as a truck driver for Western Dairy Transport for almost three years but has been a truck driver for more than 40 years. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the U.S. Army. He was actively involved in the American Legion for many years. Michael found his faith late in life, but believed strongly and deeply. He loved to fish and he loved his family.
Michael is preceded in death by his father, Hershel Sherman; mother, Myrtle Tomes (Smith); former wife, Rosette Sherman (Tomas); daughter, Theresa Shockley; granddaughter, Monica Sherman; and various other relatives.
Michael is survived by his wife, Carrollyn Sherman; children, Randy Churchill and significant other Sheila Coffman of Salem, Ark.; James Ostrander of Jefferson City, Mo.; Michael Sherman Jr. and significant other Lindsey Mash of Houston, Mo.; Joseph Sherman and significant other Rachael Rider of Salem, Ark.; RayAnne Strubberg and son-in-law Jeff Strubberg of Jefferson City, Mo.; Lucinda Campbell and son-in-law Matt Campbell of Goodwell, Okla.; Charnelle Valentine and daughter-in-law Renee Valentine; 23 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and various other family members.
Memorials may be given to Eugene Christian Church.
The family of Michael Sherman wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Western Dairy Transport and the members of the Eugene Christian Church.
