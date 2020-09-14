Michael Keith Jackson, 59, passed away Sept. 9, 2020. He was born on Jan. 2, 1961, in St. Louis to Faun and Verna Jackson.

Mr. Jackson is survived by four children, Amy Jackson, Joseph Jackson, Joshua Jackson and Jeremy Jackson; eight grandchildren; two sisters, Sherry Jackson and Linda Tannini; three brothers, Billy Ray Jackson, Larry Dean Jackson and Faun Eugene Jackson Jr.; the mother of his children, Melinda Jackson; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A service for Mr. Jackson will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking, Mo. 65542. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.

