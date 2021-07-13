Merilyn Judith Ryan Foley, 91, the daughter of Joseph and Julia (O’Niell) Ryan, was born in Stamford, Conn. She passed away July 12, 2021, in Houston, Mo.
She was married on Feb. 7, 1953, to George Henry Foley. To this union three children were born, Richard, George and Michelle.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother; a sister, Eileen Greer and her husband, George, the town’s longtime police chief.
She is survived by her three children, Richard Foley and wife Christia of Rio Rancho, N.M., George J. Foley of Houston, Mo., and Michelle Smith and husband, Kenneth W. Smith of Licking, Mo.; seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Her hobbies were collecting Lighthouse and hummingbird figures.
She loved her family and dogs. She spoiled her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of LEM for St. Mark’s Church in Houston.
Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston, with services beginning at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Burial is in Pine Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.
