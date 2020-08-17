Melvin E. Barnes, 94, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Hickory Manor in Licking. He was born March 22, 1926, to Winfred H. Barnes and Mabel Buck Barnes in Licking.
He graduated from Licking High School in 1944 and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1948. He returned to his hometown and began a 40-year career in education. Mr. Barnes taught agriculture to World War II veterans for one year and then became the high school vocational agriculture teacher at Licking High School.
On Dec. 25, 1950, he married Marie McClure. They were the parents of three children, Karen, Sara and Stephen. The couple worked together on their dairy and beef farm for many years. Melvin loved his registered Jerseys.
Mr. Barnes had the ability to develop relationships with students, building their self-confidence and motivating them to excel. He enjoyed coaching many FFA basketball teams and ping pong tournaments. He also enjoyed providing students travel experiences to Chicago, Waterloo, Kansas City, Columbia, the Missouri State Fair and St. Louis Cardinals games. He was proud to have coached 36 state winning FFA judging teams. Eleven of the teams placed first in the national contest and another 11 placed second.
Mr. Barnes was a member of the Masonic Order, Scottish Rite, York Rite, Shriners and Order of the Eastern Star, serving as Worthy Grand Patron in 1988-’89. He was a lifetime member of the Licking United Methodist Church, serving as lay leader, Sunday school superintendent and teacher. As a member of the Gideon organization, he found pleasure distributing new testaments to fifth graders.
Following retirement, Melvin continued his involvement in the Licking Schools by serving on the school board for 12 years.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Edwin, and Dean; and sister, Betty Sukstorf.
He is survived by Marie, his wife of almost 70 years; his children, Karen Branstetter, Sara Lane, and Stephen Barnes; as well as seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by one sister, Jean Paris, of California.
A private family service was Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the Licking United Methodist Church with Brother Brock Davis and Wesley Wallace officiating. Interment followed at Boone Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hickory Manor or Licking United Methodist Church. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.
