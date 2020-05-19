Melody Lynn Weinberger, age 56, daughter of Raymond Kramm and Cora Fleming Wilson, was born June 23, 1963, in Blackwell, Okla. She passed away May 15, 2020, at Salem, Mo., after a brief illness.
She grew up in Blackwell, Okla., and later her family moved to Houston, Mo. She graduated from Houston High School in 1981.
Melody was saved and baptized at an early age and was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Kramm. Surviving are her mother and stepfather, Cora and James Wilson of Houston, Mo.; her fiancé, Brian Moore of Salem, Mo.; three brothers, Raymond Kramm of Topeka, Kan., Stacy Kramm of Bucyrus, Mo., and Brad Coen of Tennessee; two sisters, Rose Faulkenberry of Lakeview, Ark., and Crystal Heitman of Mountain Home, Ark.; and three stepsisters, Shelly Gardner, Angela Kramm and Tammy LaRue.
Mrs. Weinberger owned and operated an Italian restaurant in Cabool for several years.
She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, riding motorcycles, hiking, going to casinos and hunting mushrooms, as well being out in nature.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.
Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston, with services beginning at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Scott Barton officiating.
Burial is in Pine Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.
