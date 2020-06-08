Melissa Baker, age 39, daughter of Denise (Hart) Holloway and Paul Stein, was born May 15, 1981, in Fullerton, Calif. She passed away June 6, 2020, at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston, Mo.
Missy is preceded in death by her nana, Faye Hart; and beloved uncle, Larry, along with other beloved friends and family members.
She is survived by her children, Katrina Martin, Stephenie Martin, Ashiley Baker, Jeffrey Baker and Dustin Baker; two grandchildren, Athena Pigg and Mackenzie Baker and one on the way; three brothers, Christopher (Brandi) Stein, Steven Stein and Arnold (Carri) Deathatherage; her parents, Denise (Carl) Holloway and Paul Stein; step-father, Carl Holloway; her grandfather, Robert Hart; two nephews, Jacob Stein and Ethan Stein; three nieces, Jordan Owens, Kayleigh Stein and Sheyanne Stein; also her two best friends, who were beloved as sisters, Cynthia (Doug) Meyer and their children and grandchildren; and Linda (Francis) Kirk, Rae Reed, Steve Reed and Brody Reed, as well as many more family and friends.
Missy was a beautiful social butterfly, she loved music and most of all singing and dancing. She was a caring and gracious woman, who always put others before herself. Her family and friends were her life. Her loving soul shined through all the way until the end.
She also enjoyed arts and crafts, drawing and karaoke. When given the opportunity she loved to ride horseback, motorcycles, always had lots of pets and loved animals. She often spent time outdoors with her family and friends, hiking, camping, swimming and long motorcycle rides with the wind in her hair. Missy loved spending quality time with friends and family, her favorite times were when everyone gathered together. Her warm spirit was always spread to all those who were around her.
Missy was an amazing granddaughter, daughter, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother and friend. She was always looking for ways to help her family and friends and felt that life had given her each day to live at the fullest and enjoy everything you have. Never take anything for granted, and never give up in what you believe in. She will be immensely missed by all those who knew, loved and cherished her.
Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston, with a Celebration of Life beginning at 11 a.m. in the chapel with Pastor Russ Stigall officiating. Services were under the care of Evans Funeral Home.
