W. Maxine Noirfalise, 93, of Mt. Morris, Ill., died Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 12:10 p.m. at Pinecrest Manor, Mt. Morris, Ill.
Maxine was born on Sept. 21, 1926, in Solo, Mo., the daughter of Charles Elmer and Ruby Olive (McKinney) Blankenship. Survivors include: two daughters: Pondalea (Al) Titterton of Byron, Ill., and Jannan Quinn of Pontiac, Ill.; four grandchildren, Britney (Jacob) Koenig, Samantha Quinn, Grant Titterton and Meredith (Joe) Barnes; five great-grandchildren: Makenna, Adalynn and Hudson Barnes and Elsie and Ellie Koenig.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Royce Noirfalise; a grandson: Kevin Quinn; and a sister, Naomi Montgomery.
Maxine owned and operated Maxine's Beauty Salon and later was employed at the Army Ammunition Plant in Joliet, Ill., and at Quantum Chemical Corp. in Morris, Ill.
Retiring to Houston, Mo., Maxine volunteered at the Texas County Memorial Hospital and worked on a committee for the Ozark Cemetery. Maxine enjoyed yardwork, gardening and traveling with her family and friends. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Maxine was a member of the Baptist faith.
Private family graveside services will be held at South Side Cemetery, Pontiac, Ill., with Rev. Gretchen Stinebaugh officiating. Memorials in Maxine's name may be made to Serenity Hospice & Home, 1658 S. Illinois Route 2, Oregon, Ill., 61061; Pinecrest Community Good Samaritan Fund, 414 S. Wesley Ave, Mt. Morris, Ill.; Illinois Spina Bifida Association, 2111 N. Oak Park Ave, Chicago, Ill., 60707; or Middle Tennessee Spina Bifida Association, 1032 Tyne Blvd, Nashville, Tenn., 37220.
Calvert & Martin Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com
