Matthew Artis Gale, 35, was born Dec. 10, 1984, in Rolla, Mo., to Artis Lee Gale and Judy Fay Belback Gale. He passed away July 24, 2020, at Raymondville.
He was preceded in death by his father, Artis Lee; brother, Benji; sisters, Jolene and Velma; grandmother, Virgie Belback.
He is survived by Brooke, his companion for nine years; his children, Matt, Amelia and Emma; his mother, Judy Gale; and siblings, Sarah, Christine Karnes, Rosie Ingle, Sharon James, Donetta, Dorothy Bates, Sam, Tommy Ray and Mike, as well as nieces and nephews.
Mr. Gale always made his family a priority in his life. He loved his kids. He taught them important life skills.
He loved four-wheelers, enjoyed driving a big rig and the river. He was adventurous and passionate about life and enjoyed people.
A memorial service is noon, Saturday, Aug. 1, at Bradford Funeral Home with the Rev. Everett Perkins officiating. Visitation is 11 a.m. until service time.
Send an online condolence at Bradfordfuneralhome.net.
