Mary Marcella Fowler was born May 2,1938, in Beaverton, Ala. She was the eldest of three little girls born to Stacy and Sammie Lee Lockhart. She loved to take care of her little sisters, Jackie and Carolyn. Carolyn once said Marcel was just like a mother to them. The love and care she showed her sisters is the love and care she lived out each day of her life to her family and friends. Love and care overflowing from her love of Jesus.
Marcella met Johnny “Buddy” Fowler in square dance class when she was 13 years old. In high school, she was a school cheerleader and Buddy played football for the Sulligent Blue Devils. They were quintessential high school sweethearts enjoying football games, friends, and family. She and Buddy married in 1956 and began their lives together in a quaint little house in Sulligent, Alabama. In 1957, Marcella gave birth to a red-haired little girl, Teresa and in 1961, a son carrying Buddy’s name, Johnny Jr., joined the family a few years later, Buddy moved the family to Texas where he was a Houston firefighter and Marcella continued as a homemaker, adding two more children, Stacy and Codi, to the Fowler family.
Once her two younger children got a bit older, Marcella drove her right-mounted steering wheel Jeep, delivering mail along the dirt roads of Brazoria County. In 1986, the Fowler family moved to Alabama and then one final move to Houston, Mo. Buddy and Marcella were married 36 years. After Buddy’s passing, Marcella married Freddie Neugebauer. They were married 15 years.
For the past 30 years, Marcella lived in the beautiful Ozarks. She loved the beauty in nature and spent hours upon hours in her flower beds and even “borrowing” plants from the side of the road. Stacy remembers her having a shovel and newspaper in the trunk of her car at the ready anytime she spotted a plant that needed to be added to her flowerbeds. Two things she may have loved more than her flowers were The University of Alabama football and the St. Louis Cardinals. Codi recalls many phone calls she and Momma shared. “I always asked what she was up to and if she was watching the Cardinals play, she would tell me exactly how Yadier Molina was playing. I think she may have had a secret crush on him.”
Yet the thing Momma loved the most was her family. Surviving and missing Mary Marcella Fowler even now are her four children and their families, her two sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends to whom she showed love and care her entire life.
Her Journey’s Just Begun
Don’t think of her as gone away
her journey’s just begun
life holds so many facets
this earth is only one.
Just think of her as resting
from the sorrows and the tears
in a place of warmth and comfort
where there are no days or years.
Think how she must be wishing
that we could know today
how nothing but our sadness
can really pass away.
And think of her as living
in the hearts of those she touched
for nothing loved is ever lost
and she was loved so much.
The family is hosting a Celebration of her life at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Ozark Baptist Church, east of Houston. Arrangements were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.
