Mary Frances Wade Perkins of Roby, Mo., 80, passed away April 28, 2021. She was born Aug. 26, 1940, to Earl and Virginia Ballance Hutchins in Rader, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob Wade; one brother, Jimmy Hutchins; and one sister, Dottie.
Mary is survived by her son, Gary Wade of Plato; two daughters, Teresa Weis of Clinton, Ark., and Misty Long of Roby, Mo.; her siblings, Carol Sue, Dale Hutchins and Terri, all of Arizona, and Earline of Oklahoma; six grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; and one-great great-grandson.
Mrs. Perkins worked at Rawlings Sporting Goods in Licking, Mo., for 25 years where she made long lasting friendships.
She enjoyed shopping, and spending time with her family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Palace Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
Services are 11 a.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, at Roby Baptist Church with Pastor Brock Davis and Pastor Wes Mayfield officiating. Burial is in Palace Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
