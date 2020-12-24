Mary Elizabeth Noirfalise, age 90, daughter of Gilbert and Elnora (Letterman) Reinbrecht, was born Jan. 24, 1930, in Evansville, Ind. She passed away on Dec. 21, 2020 in Houston, Mo.
Mary grew up in Evansville, Ind., and later moved to Elgin, Ill., and began working in the Elgin Watch Factory. During this time, she met Gerald Noirfalise. They were married on May 1, 1953, in Elgin, and to this union six children were born, William, Harold, Diane, Cathy, Evelyn and Deborah.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one son, William; one brother and one sister.
She is survived by her children, Harold Noirfalise of Missouri, Diane Hillard and Cathy Taylor of Indiana, Evelyn Dillman of Missouri and Deborah Noirfalise of Arkansas; 13 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; many other family members and friends.
Mary and Gerald moved to Missouri in 1978 to be near Gerald’s family. She worked at Texas County Memorial Hospital in the laundry for 8-9 years. Later working at Houston House in the laundry for about 3-4 years until she retired.
Mary enjoyed gardening in her younger years, providing produce for her family and friends. She was a wonderful quilter and made quilts for all in the family and often would store them with name tags to make sure everyone received one.
Mary loved the Lord and enjoyed her church and church family, devoting time and effort to the many projects that they had going. She was a very special part of her congregation and with her special smile she always made you feel welcome.
She loved her family, being with them made her days go faster and thinking about them and the times that they spent together brought many smiles to her face. Children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were welcome in her home.
Mary was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be missed by those whose lives she touched with her love and care.
Memorials are suggested to Boone Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Boone Creek Cemetery with Steven Dillman officiating. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Pallbearers are Barrett Noirfalise, Steven Dillman, Josh Mabrey, Wyatt Gann and Brett Dillman.
