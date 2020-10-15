MARVIN WENGER

MARVIN WENGER

Marvin Henry Wenger, 87, passed away Oct. 13, 2020 in Bridgeton, Mo.  Marvin was born in Madison, S.D., on Oct. 31, 1932 to Emil and Amelia (Lueth) Wenger.

Marvin is a Korean War veteran, proudly serving his country in the U.S. Army.  He owned J & J Motor Service in St. Louis for over 50 years.  Marvin loved to hunt, fish, and play the fiddle. 

Marvin is survived by his son, Robert Wenger (wife, Pamela) of St. Peters, Mo.; daughter, Carolyn Gonzalez (husband, Ed) of Florida; grandson, Zach Wenger of St. Peters, Mo.; brother, Lawrence Edward Wenger of Douglasville, Ga.; sister, Nina Mae Gaines (husband, Carl) of Smyrna, Tenn; sister-in-law, Shirley Herndon Wenger of Houston, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews. 

He is preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Amelia (Lueth) Wenger; brothers, Robert Chester Wenger, Ronald Ray Wenger and Emil Herbert Wenger; sisters, Jean Lorene Wenger, Ramona Ruth Myers and Marie Francis Clemmons; and sisters-in-law, Alice Wenger and Eleanor Wenger.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking, with Pastor Wayne Carrigan officiating.  Visitation is held one-hour prior, starting at 10 a.m.  Pallbearers were Zach Wenger, Dave Myers, Christopher Myers, Jimmy Wenger, Mike Misuraco and Tim Misuraco.  A committal service with military honors will follow at the Licking Cemetery.  Memorial contributions in Marvin’s name may be made to the Missouri State Veterans Home in St. James.  Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.  Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net

PAID

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments