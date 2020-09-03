Marshall Ray Thompson, age 36, was born Sept. 4, 1983, in St Louis, Mo., to Craig and Carolyn (Julius) Thompson. He passed away suddenly at his home in Raymondville, Mo., on Aug. 28, 2020.
Marshall grew up in St Peters, Mo., and attended school at Francis Howell graduating with the class of 2003.
He moved to Raymondville in 2010 and started working at the Houston Post Office as a rural mail carrier where he enjoyed working with his fellow employees.
Marshall married Jarrica Smith May 18, 2013 in Raymondville, Mo., by Pastor Dorvan Stringer. They were inseparable, spending everyday together, even working together the last two years for Caterpillar.
He is preceded in death by his parents. Marshall is survived by his loving wife, Jarrica Thompson of the home; two sisters: Daphne Clem and husband, Chris of Troy, Mo., and Karen Thompson of Independence, Mo.; two nephews, Joey and Justin Clem; and his in-laws, Gary and Donna Smith.
Marshall had many loves in his life, his wife, fishing, Cardinals baseball, Pink Floyd and any live classic rock, ’67 Corvettes, hunting, camping, playing cards and board games, his pets and just being in the outdoors.
He was a devoted husband, brother, uncle and son-in-law, and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.
Services were 2 p.m. Sept. 3, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home with Dorvan Stringer officiating. Cremation followed service under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.
