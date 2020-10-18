Marilyn Marie Howell, 67, the daughter of Clyde and Pauline Richardson Pitts, was born Dec. 1, 1952, in Summersville. She passed away Oct. 15, 2020, in Houston, Mo.
She married George Earl Howell on Jan. 1, 1995, at Midvale Church. Six children were brought together.
Marilyn was a member of the Order of Eastern Star for a few years in Summersville. She was also a member of the Summersville City Council and had served as mayor of Summersville over the last five years.
Mrs. Howell loved to read and could finish a novel quicker than anyone. She also enjoyed making baby blankets. When she and her husband married, she gained several new hobbies including, hunting, fishing, camping and political interests. She enjoyed having the family and friends out at deer camp for dinner and a day of hunting.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George Earl Howell; and a step-son, Kenneth Howell.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Tara Finley; son, Donny Evans; daughter, Shannon Trokey; step-children, Ronnie, Kevin and Roger Howell; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her sister, Sharon Pitts; brother, Dwain Pitts; and other friends and relatives.
Funeral services are 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Bradford Funeral Home with Pastor Nate Cooper officiating. Interment is in the Street Cemetery at Hartshorn. Services were under the care of Bradford Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net
