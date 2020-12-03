Marie Thelma McColgin, 89, passed away Dec. 2, 2020, at Mountain View Healthcare. She was born Aug. 2, 1931 in Raymondville, Mo., to Shelby Franklin and Ora Ethel (Hubbs) McColgin.

She married Don Harrison Dec. 24, 1947, in Cabool, Mo., and later married Sherman Boster. Marie was saved and baptized in the late 70s at Houston First Church of God.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; and two sons, Donnie Ray Harrison, and Jerry Wayne Harrison.

Mrs. McColgin is survived by her daughter, Maria Thomas of Mountain View, Mo., a sister, Norma Barton of Bourbon, Mo.; five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, making a garden and canning produce. She also loved going to rivers and lakes with her family, fish fries, Rock Bass being her favorite; traveling to different places in the United States and Mexico, playing Bingo, just being outdoors working on her farm at Elk Creek, Mo., and in her later years, watching and feeding the birds.

Memorials may be made to Vollmar Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.

A private funeral service and burial is Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Burial was in Vollmar Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

