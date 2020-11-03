Margie Pauline Teal Copeland, daughter of Aud and Ella M. Teal, was born Aug. 1, 1938, in Gideon, Mo. She passed away Oct. 31, 2020, at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Jeff, Aud Jr., Bill and Audie; sisters, Sarah and Wanda; her husband, Leslie Copeland; son, Leslie Copeland Jr.; daughters, Kathleen Johnson and Sharon Copeland; and two grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Garland, St. Peters, Mo., and Janet Copeland-De Los-Santos, St. Charles; a brother, James Teal, Marble Hill, Mo.; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several relatives and friends.
Her pride and joy besides her grandchildren were her great-grandchildren. Her eyes would light up when she saw them.
At age 82, she still would play games, color, play dolls and many other things. Margie loved her dog Blackie, her chickens, turkeys, ducks and geese, along with her cows she used to have.
Margie was a member of Faith, Hope and Love Church.
Memorials may be made to the Margie Copeland Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.
Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston, with services beginning 11 a.m. in the chapel with Pastor Daniel Brown III officiating. Burial is in Cavaness Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.