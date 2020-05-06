Margie Irene Russell, age 92, was born May 24, 1927, to Clarence and Louise (Ritz) Fulk at Elk Creek, Mo. She passed away May 4, 2020, at the Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston, Mo.
She was married to James Russell. They had no children.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Lester, who was killed in the Korean Conflict at the age of 18.
Margie became a Christian at a young age, and was a member of the First Christian Church, Houston, Mo. She loved God and her church, and had many friends there, among them were Don and Kathy Odle, who were special to her, and visited her often.
She is survived by two double cousins, Freida Adey of Licking, Mo., and Carolyn Ryno of Waynesville, Mo., and other cousins, Elmer Turner of Cabool, Mo., and Virginia Ruth of Oregon.
Margie worked for International Shoe Company, and the Texas County Memorial Hospital for many years.
She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Houston First Christian Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.
A graveside service is 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Pine Lawn Cemetery with Don Odle officiating. Pallbearers were Rick Harris, Don Odle, Bob Gentry, Bob Schafer, David Silveus and Roger Willhite. Services were entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
