Marceline Atkisson, 90, daughter of James William "Bill" Atkisson and Tressie Wood Atkisson, was born Aug. 17, 1929.  She passed away May 10, 2020.

She attended school at Raymondville and graduated from Houston High School in 1947.  She lived in Belleville, Ill., for several years and moved to La Mesa, Calif., in 1969.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, James Blaine Atkisson; two sisters, Billie Jean Smith and Peggy Hart Evans.

Survivors include a son, Brent Evans of San Diego, Calif.; a daughter, Lynn Hippeau of Southport, Conn.; twin brothers, Edward Atkisson and wife, Eve, of Rolla, and Aaron Atkisson of Springfield, two grandchildren, a great-grandson and several nieces and nephews.

