Madge was born on Aug. 29, 1927, in Solo, Mo., to Robert and Stella (Sigman) Rust. The only girl with four brothers. Madge graduated from Houston High School and worked in an office in Columbus, Ohio, at a Curtis-Wright airplane factory during the last part of World War II.
She married Willard (Lum) Elmore on July 20, 1948. She had four children: Sharyn, Lonnie, Bobby and Terri. Lum and Madge owned and operated the Chatterbox Café for 13 years. She started working for Dr. Burns and then continued to work with Dr. Wall for 34 years. Lum opened the dog supply and saddlery shop; “Lum’s Dog House.” Lum died in 1993.
Madge retired from Dr. Wall’s office in December 1998. She then started volunteering at the hospital and the senior center. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Houston, Mo. Madge felt so blessed to have made many friends over the years.
Madge Elmore passed away peacefully at her home on April 17, 2021, surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Lonnie; granddaughter, Angela McKinney; and her four brothers, Wayne, Ray, Glen and Bobby Rust.
Madge is survived by her children, Sharyn McKinney, Bobby and Deena Elmore, and Terri Elmore; six grandchildren, Boulder and Toni McKinney, Todd McKinney, David and Elizabeth Elmore, Faith and Alex Kowerko, Allyssa Elmore and Steven Root, and Kylee Elmore and Kaden Miller; seven great-grandchildren, Hunter and Morgan McKinney, Danni Root, Alba McKinney, Wyatt and Willow Kowerko, and Alana and Lyla Elmore; she is also survived by her four-legged companion, Sparky, who never left her side.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to First Baptist Church or Houston Senior Center. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
Visitation is 6 to 8 a.m. Friday April 23, 2021, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Houston First Baptist Church with Pastor Russ Stigall officiating. Burial is in Pine Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are Boulder McKinney, Hunter McKinney, Todd McKinney, Alex Kowerko, Kaden Miller and Steve Root.
