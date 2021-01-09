Lyle Dean Cantrell was born July 7, 1949, to Carl and Willa Mae (Crewse) Cantrell in Denver, Colo. Lyle Dean made his way to Heaven on Jan. 4, 2021, at his home in Plato, Mo. He was 71 years, 5 months and 28 days of age.
Lyle Dean grew up in the Plato community and graduated from Plato High School in 1967. He married Paula Lay on June 16, 1984. After graduating from high school, Lyle was employed briefly with White Castle Cleaning Company before starting his life’s work at Plato School District. He worked for 42 years at Plato school as a custodian, bus driver and the best milk slinger around. Through his years at Plato school, he was a confidant, friend, mentor and many kids’ dad or grandpa. He was a great listener and cared about the people he worked with. He always had a smile on his face and a kind word for others.
He accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior and was baptized on June 7, 1981, at Plato Baptist Church. He has been an active member at Roby Baptist Church for over 25 years faithfully serving alongside his family.
Lyle Dean was a mountain of a man, whose greatest attributes included: Serving the Lord with gladness, always having a smile and kind thought, sometimes a joke, and of course his children and grandchildren were the light of his world. He enjoyed his one and only team — The St. Louis Cardinals and was privileged to attend several games with friends and family. Lyle enjoyed coaching Plato Little League, baseball and softball, and through this impacted the lives of several generations of children. He loved to fish, play softball (Triangle Service Team) and practice ball with the children.
He enjoyed mowing lawns, a business venture that resulted in him doing more free yards than those for which he was paid because he saw it as a way to minister to others. If he wasn’t on a mower he was watching the Cardinals or in the pool. He enjoyed walking, putzing around and spending time with the kids, grandkids and church family.
Lyle is survived by his wife, Paula (Lay) Cantrell, of the home; and his children, Julie Ann Parrish, Clifton Micah Cantrell and his wife, Kayla, Caylen Mae Cantrell and Caleb Dean Cantrell and his wife, Erica; grandchildren, Andrew and Austin Parrish, Aubrey, Ailee and Audie Cantrell; great-grandson, Landon Parrish; and sister, Judy Cantrell Ryan and Kory Ryan. He also has one uncle, Bernard Crewse and his wife, Faye, and several cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Mae Cantrell, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leonard and Alice Lay, sister, Janice Cantrell-Hall and granddaughter Adley Lay Cantrell.
Visitation for Lyle Cantrell is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Roby Baptist Church. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, also at the church, with Brother Brock Davis, Brother Wes Mayfield and Caleb Cantrell officiating. Charles Graham will serve as musician. Burial will be in Dutch Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home, Mountain Grove. Memorial contributions may be made to Dutch Chapel Cemetery in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences: www.craighurttfuneralhome.com
