Lucy Carol McCombs Kruse passed away May 1, 2021, in Houston, Mo. Lucy was born on Aug. 5, 1941, in St. Louis, Mo., to Jennings and Leah Johnston McCombs. She married Dewayne Kruse on Sept. 3, 1966, in Licking, Mo.
Mrs. Kruse is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Dewayne Kruse; parents; and younger sisters Pat Williams and Nancy McCombs.
She is survived by her sons, Byron Kruse of Houston, Mo., and Rodney Kruse of Caseyville, Ill.; two grandchildren and other friends and family.
Mrs. Kruse was an active member of the United Methodist Church of Houston until her health did not allow for her to attend. She worked outside the home for many years after her boys were older; first at the Lee jeans factory, then as a home health aide, and finally as a CNA at Houston House until she retired.
Throughout her life she enjoyed gardening, sewing and preparing meals for church functions and for her family. But most of all she loved people and greatly enjoyed family gatherings. She will be remembered as a consummate caregiver. Her smile and laugh are what most will remember which remained with her throughout her life.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Boone Creek Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.
Services are 1 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston, with Pastor Danny Delcour officiating. Visitation is noon until service time. Burial is in Boone Creek Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.