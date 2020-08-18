Belle Lucille Bowen Oliver Gott, 89, passed away Aug. 13, 2020.
Born March 11, 1931, in Oak Mills, Atchison County, Kan., to John Bowen and Opal Smith Bowen, she spent her youth in rural Texas County and attended Liberty and Grogan Schools.
She married Philip Oliver of Willow Springs and made the area her home. They had three daughters. She later married Millard Gott, and they enjoyed many years traveling around the country in their motorhome. Following his death, she made her home in West Plains, Mo., as owner of Henry’s Mobile Home Park. She loved greeting the overnight campers and discussing their common travel experiences.
After retirement from Henry’s, she moved to Mississippi to be near her only granddaughter and great-grandson. She spent many hours each day doing what she loved, making quilt blocks to give to friends and family. She was of the Baptist faith, read her Bible daily and prayed fervently for those she loved.
She is survived by three daughters, Phyllis White, Willow Springs; Mary Spencer, (her care-giver), Brandon, Miss., Sue Flaherty, Linn, Mo; a granddaughter, great-grandson and brother, Jack Bowen.
Preceding her in death were her parents, husbands, sister, Dena Lyons and brother, Bud Bowen.
A celebration of life will be held later.
Arrangments by Bishop-King Funeral Home. Lake Village, Ark.
