Lowell Eugene Stilley, 77, son of Raymond and Eleanor Gourley Stilley, was born Feb. 21, 1943, at Bado, Mo. He passed away July 30, 2020, at the Texas County Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Stilley was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Janet and Linda; and brothers, Leroy and Jerry. He is survived by his sisters, Kay Dillon of Houston, Ermal Wondergem, Greenville, Mich., Brenda Kinserlow and Debbie Stilley of Bucyrus; and nieces, nephews and numerous cousins.
He grew up in the White Rock community and graduated from the eighth grade at the White Rock School. He was a member of the Oak Hill Christian Church. He enjoyed all the activities at church, especially the fellowship dinners and the July 4celebrations.
Mr. Stilley enjoyed attending Rock Garden Christian Camp for special needs. He usually won the prize for storytelling and doing crafts.
He was employed at Opportunity Sheltered Industries in Houston. He was one of the original employees when it opened in 1987. He enjoyed being around his friends there and working on putting together eggs for Easter and assembling other products. He loved to draw and color, hunting, fishing and to tell all sorts of stories. He enjoyed giving his drawings and coloring pages to his friends and family.
Memorials are suggested to Opportunity Sheltered Industries or Rock Garden Christian Camp. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
Graveside services are 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Dykes Cemetery with Don Crockett officiating. Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
