LOREN "JAY" HALE JR.

Loren (Jay) Lester Hale Jr. passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the age of 90.
Loren was born on Sept. 6, 1930, in Cabool, Mo., to Loren Lester and Eunice Velma Hale. In 1952, Loren married the love of his life, Georgia Mae Gourley. They celebrated their 68th anniversary on June 29, 2020.
Loren and Georgia moved to California in 1955 when Loren began his trade in construction and retired as a contractor from Local Union #35 in San Rafael. During his years in construction, he worked on the San Rafael Civic Center, remodeling many military bases, churches, new homes and many other projects
Loren was a man of faith and an active member of the Nazarene Church where he served as a board member, Sunday School teacher and one of the head ushers for many years. He helped build the Nazarene Church parsonage and the church ministry center which was named after him. Loren loved working in the construction trade, camping with family, hunting, fishing and gardening. He was a gentle soul who was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will greatly be missed.
Loren is survived by his wife, Georgia; daughter, Janet Hale; son, James (Jolene) Hale, son, Mark (Kimberly) Hale; grandchildren Garrett (Robyn) Hale, Brandon (Catherine) Hale, Carina Hale, Alexus Hale, Brooklynne (Mike) Morarity and Colby Hale, all of Petaluma, Calif.; Brother, Billy Jean (Ruby) Hale of Petaluma, Calif.; sister, Velma Faye (Dennis) Wirth of Poplar Bluff, Mo., and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Cypress Hill Memorial Park, Petaluma, Calif., at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions in his name be made to Petaluma Hillside Nazarene Church, 2689 Old Adobe Road, Petaluma, Calif., 94954.
Arrangements under the direction of Duggan’s Mission Chapel, 525 West Napa St., Sonoma, Calif. 95476. Condolences may be sent to the Hale family at 1428 Lauren Drive, Petaluma, Calif. 94954.
