Lois Simrell, age 88, of El Dorado Springs, Mo., passed away and went to her heavenly father on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Cedar County Memorial Hospital. She was born in Texas County, Mo., near the town of Houston on March 30, 1932, the third of six children born to George W. Hill and Lovell M. (Minor) Hill.
Lois grew up on the family farm and graduated from Houston High School in 1949. She met H.C. (Dick) Simrell and they were married Sept. 1, 1951, in Salem, Ark. In 1955 they settled on a farm near El Dorado Springs and to this union six children were born.
Lois was saved at a young age at Central Baptist Church in Houston, Mo. She loved Jesus and was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of El Dorado Springs. She also loved to be outside taking a walk or tending to her garden, flowers and trees. She spent many years working, including International Shoe Co., Haigles, and J H Collectibles. In between these jobs she was a professional seamstress along with raising her children, nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents, George and Lovell; husband Dick; infant son, Dennis; grandson, Gary Brown; two sisters, June Ramsey and Helen Brasher; three brothers, Horace Hill, Marvin Hill and Curtis Hill; and step-granddaughter Rosemary Freeman.
Surviving family includes four sons, Richard R. (Johnee) Simrell of Albuquerque, N.M., James D. (Kathy) Simrell, William L. (Sandy) Simrell and Jeffery E. Simrell; daughter, Dianna L. (Daniel) Stockdale, all from El Dorado Springs, Mo.; 13 grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 16 step great-grandchildren, two step great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Pam Hill; and brother-in-law Larry Brasher.
