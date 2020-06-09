Lloyd Van Ellis, 71, of Cabool, passed away on June 5, 2020, at Mercy in Springfield, Mo. He was born on May 11, 1949, in Cabool, the son of Delmar and Levena Archer Ellis.
Mr. Ellis completed high school in Cabool and went to college for his bachelor’s degree in English from Missouri State University in Springfield.
After a short stay in California, he married his wife of 35 years in St. Louis on June 12, 1985. He then completed his master’s degree in computer programming at DePaul University in Chicago, Ill., and went on to work most of his adult life in information technology, most recently for NewStream Enterprises, a branch of the Springfield Remanufacturing Corporation. He was an avid bird watcher his entire life, and loved reading, writing and cinema. He just completed his most recent writing project, a history of the Civil War in Texas County involving several families still local to the area.
Mr. Ellis was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Lindel Ellis.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Felicia Kay Ellis; his brother-in-law, Al Hooker; his son, Colin Ellis and wife, Keely of Licking, Mo.; grandchildren, Liam and Thea Ellis; his daughter, Elizabeth Ellis of Springfield, Mo.; his brother, Donald Ellis of Fordland, Mo.; his sisters, Venita McCart and husband, Gary of Pekin, Ill., Janice McCain of Springfield, Mo., and Debbie Murr of Lebanon, Mo.
Graveside services are 10 a.m., Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Cabool Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home of Cabool.
Online condolences may be made at www.egcfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the National Audubon Society, c/o the funeral home, or online at www.egcfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.