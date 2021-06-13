Linda Sue Matchell West, 72, daughter of the late George Thomas Matchell and Elsie Mae Beck Matchell, was born Dec. 4, 1948, in St. Louis, Mo.  She passed away June 8, 2021 at her home in Houston, Mo. 

Mrs. West is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Steve Matchell of Licking, Mo.

She is survived by her husband, John of Houston, Mo.; one son, Terry Keeney of Gainesville, Mo.; two daughters, Kim McFarland of Rolla, Mo., and Leslie Labbee of Houston, Mo.; two sisters, Diane Vestal of Licking Mo., and Becky Garret of Licking, Mo.; two brothers, Tom Matchell of Wyoming, Mich., and Mike Matchell of Versailles, Mo.; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She married John A. West on Jan. 19, 1985, they resided in Houston, Mo. She worked for Rawlings Sporting Goods in Licking, Mo., for 28 years. After Rawlings closed, she went to work at Texas County Memorial Hospital until her retirement in 2014.

Mrs. West enjoyed crafting with beads, making necklaces. She also enjoyed coloring with her grandchildren when they were younger. She and her husband enjoyed taking long country drives on the weekends, looking for new places to explore.

Graveside services were 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 11, in Ozark Cemetery, Houston, Mo., with Pastor Paul Murray officiating. Memorials may be made to Ozark Cemetery and online condolences sent to www.evansfh.com. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

